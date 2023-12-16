Confluence Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 11,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $707,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of AerCap during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of AerCap during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of AerCap during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AerCap during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of AerCap by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.00% of the company’s stock.

AerCap Stock Performance

NYSE:AER opened at $73.94 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $65.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.23. The company has a market cap of $15.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.84, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. AerCap Holdings has a fifty-two week low of $49.58 and a fifty-two week high of $75.48.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AerCap ( NYSE:AER Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.37. AerCap had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 33.62%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.21 EPS. AerCap’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AerCap Holdings will post 10.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on AER shares. Barclays started coverage on AerCap in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on AerCap from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on AerCap in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on AerCap from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.50.

About AerCap

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

