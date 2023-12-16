Confluence Investment Management LLC Sells 1,232 Shares of Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (NYSE:ASAI)

Confluence Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (NYSE:ASAI – Free Report) by 10.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,923 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,232 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Sendas Distribuidora were worth $133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ASAI. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Sendas Distribuidora in the second quarter valued at $481,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Sendas Distribuidora by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 91,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after buying an additional 10,573 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Sendas Distribuidora by 62.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 3,659 shares during the last quarter. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Sendas Distribuidora during the 2nd quarter worth about $791,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sendas Distribuidora by 68.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 459,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,615,000 after buying an additional 186,332 shares during the last quarter.

Sendas Distribuidora Stock Performance

NYSE ASAI opened at $13.03 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.35 and a 200-day moving average of $12.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.63, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 21.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.14. Sendas Distribuidora S.A. has a 52-week low of $10.44 and a 52-week high of $20.98.

Sendas Distribuidora Company Profile

Sendas Distribuidora ( NYSE:ASAI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.01). Sendas Distribuidora had a return on equity of 19.80% and a net margin of 1.27%. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sendas Distribuidora S.A. will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

Sendas Distribuidora SA engages in the retail and wholesale sale of food products, bazaar items, and other products in Brazil. The company serves restaurants, pizzerias, snack bars, schools, small businesses, religious institutions, hospitals, hotels, grocery stores, neighborhood supermarkets, and individuals.

