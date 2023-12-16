Confluence Investment Management LLC Sells 1,805 Shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO)

Confluence Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO – Free Report) by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,902 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,805 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ZTO. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 136.0% during the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 254,840 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,470,000 after buying an additional 146,838 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 415,473 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,387,000 after purchasing an additional 13,333 shares during the last quarter. HAP Trading LLC bought a new position in ZTO Express (Cayman) in the 1st quarter valued at $413,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 753.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 69,896 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,762,000 after purchasing an additional 61,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 116.2% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 839,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $20,990,000 after purchasing an additional 451,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.68% of the company’s stock.

Get ZTO Express (Cayman) alerts:

ZTO Express (Cayman) Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) stock opened at $19.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. ZTO Express has a 12 month low of $19.72 and a 12 month high of $30.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.69. The stock has a market cap of $12.07 billion, a PE ratio of 13.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.03.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ZTO Express (Cayman) ( NYSE:ZTO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The transportation company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.06. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 23.07%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Research analysts predict that ZTO Express will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ZTO. StockNews.com upgraded ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on ZTO Express (Cayman) from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Bank of America cut ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. TheStreet cut ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on ZTO Express (Cayman) from $36.50 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.40.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ZTO

ZTO Express (Cayman) Profile

(Free Report)

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. It offers freight forwarding services; and delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ZTO Express (Cayman) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZTO Express (Cayman) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.