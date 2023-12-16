Confluence Investment Management LLC Sells 239 Shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Confluence Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,574 shares of the company’s stock after selling 239 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $761,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TTE. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TotalEnergies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $339,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 809,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,893,000 after acquiring an additional 51,468 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 438,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,140,000 after acquiring an additional 11,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 70,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,564,000 after acquiring an additional 10,931 shares in the last quarter. 6.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TotalEnergies Stock Performance

TTE stock opened at $66.93 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $66.75 and its 200-day moving average is $62.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $164.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.72. TotalEnergies SE has a twelve month low of $54.94 and a twelve month high of $69.51.

TotalEnergies Increases Dividend

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $59.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.84 billion. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 21.81% and a net margin of 8.10%. Equities research analysts forecast that TotalEnergies SE will post 9.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $0.8092 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.84%. This is a boost from TotalEnergies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.34%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on TTE shares. Citigroup started coverage on TotalEnergies in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.40.

TotalEnergies Company Profile

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets fuels, natural gas, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments.

