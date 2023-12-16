Confluence Investment Management LLC Sells 2,453 Shares of Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST)

Confluence Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST – Free Report) by 12.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,589 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,453 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vista Energy were worth $535,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Helikon Investments Ltd grew its position in Vista Energy by 8.5% in the second quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd now owns 4,203,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,386,000 after acquiring an additional 328,336 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Vista Energy by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,304,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,091,000 after acquiring an additional 52,189 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Vista Energy by 27.8% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,928,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,521,000 after acquiring an additional 419,872 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Vista Energy by 8.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,533,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,352,000 after acquiring an additional 114,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Vista Energy by 5.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,129,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,269,000 after acquiring an additional 61,113 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.68% of the company’s stock.

Vista Energy Stock Performance

Shares of VIST stock opened at $28.61 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.81. Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12 month low of $12.29 and a 12 month high of $33.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Vista Energy ( NYSE:VIST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.13. Vista Energy had a return on equity of 39.01% and a net margin of 29.99%. The firm had revenue of $289.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.83 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Vista Energy in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on Vista Energy in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock.

Vista Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Vista Energy, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in Latin America. The company's principal assets located in Neuquina basin, Argentina and Vaca Muerta. It also owns producing assets in Argentina and Mexico. In addition, the company involved in drilling and workover activities located in Argentina.

Featured Articles

