Confluence Investment Management LLC Sells 246 Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Confluence Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) by 7.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,231 shares of the company’s stock after selling 246 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the first quarter worth $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the first quarter worth $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the third quarter worth $26,000. Nvwm LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the second quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000.

Shares of IUSV stock opened at $83.69 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.52. The firm has a market cap of $15.10 billion, a PE ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 12 month low of $68.82 and a 12 month high of $84.28.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $0.4426 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 26th.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

