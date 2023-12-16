Confluence Investment Management LLC Sells 273 Shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX)

Confluence Investment Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX – Free Report) by 7.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,168 shares of the company’s stock after selling 273 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 5.6% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,199,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,465,000 after buying an additional 223,708 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 11.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,056,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,820,000 after buying an additional 302,363 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 4.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,687,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,992,000 after buying an additional 67,086 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 6.0% in the second quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,551,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,712,000 after purchasing an additional 87,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano in the second quarter valued at $126,862,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $134.00 price target for the company. Barclays raised shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, October 30th. HSBC boosted their target price on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from $112.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities downgraded shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $127.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.00.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Stock Down 0.9 %

Fomento Económico Mexicano stock opened at $129.42 on Friday. Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. has a fifty-two week low of $75.65 and a fifty-two week high of $131.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.93.

Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.59. Fomento Económico Mexicano had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 9.42%. The business had revenue of $10.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.22 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 5.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Fomento Económico Mexicano

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Venezuela, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay.

