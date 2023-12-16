Confluence Investment Management LLC Trims Holdings in WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS)

Confluence Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS – Free Report) by 11.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,040 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 410 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in WNS were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of WNS during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of WNS during the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of WNS by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 917 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of WNS by 83.9% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 741 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of WNS during the 2nd quarter worth about $80,000. 99.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get WNS alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on WNS shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of WNS in a research report on Monday, November 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of WNS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Barrington Research dropped their target price on shares of WNS from $88.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of WNS from $95.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of WNS in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.20.

WNS Stock Performance

WNS stock opened at $63.74 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $59.77 and a 200-day moving average of $65.95. WNS has a 52 week low of $51.84 and a 52 week high of $94.96. The stock has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

WNS (NYSE:WNS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.06. WNS had a return on equity of 21.56% and a net margin of 12.40%. The firm had revenue of $325.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.74 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that WNS will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WNS Company Profile

(Free Report)

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; Hi-tech and professional services; and banking and financial services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for WNS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WNS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.