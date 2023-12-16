Confluence Investment Management LLC Trims Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Confluence Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,573 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,153 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Simmons Bank grew its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 0.9% during the second quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 33,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 24,082 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $876,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 16,995 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 79,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,911,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. lifted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 22,692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $826,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IAU opened at $38.18 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.45 and a 200 day moving average of $36.82. iShares Gold Trust has a 1-year low of $33.81 and a 1-year high of $39.29.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

