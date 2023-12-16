Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) Reaches New 52-Week High at $45.08

Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $45.08 and last traded at $44.59, with a volume of 27162 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $43.75.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Construction Partners from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Construction Partners from $39.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Construction Partners from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Construction Partners from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th.

Get Construction Partners alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on ROAD

Construction Partners Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.58 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.69.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.07. Construction Partners had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 3.13%. The firm had revenue of $475.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $465.32 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. Construction Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Construction Partners, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Craig Jennings sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.64, for a total transaction of $2,132,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,132,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 23.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Construction Partners

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Construction Partners by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,316,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,116,000 after purchasing an additional 172,109 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Construction Partners by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 21,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 3,080 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Construction Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $224,000. Comerica Bank raised its position in Construction Partners by 2,716.6% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 344,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,606,000 after purchasing an additional 332,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Construction Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $865,000. 77.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Construction Partners Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Construction Partners, Inc, a civil infrastructure company, constructs and maintains roadways in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee. The company provides various products and services to public and private infrastructure projects, such as highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential developments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Construction Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Construction Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.