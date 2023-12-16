Contrasting Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) and Benesse (OTCMKTS:BSEFY)

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG – Get Free Report) and Benesse (OTCMKTS:BSEFY – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Chegg and Benesse, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get Chegg alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chegg 1 8 2 0 2.09 Benesse 0 0 0 0 N/A

Chegg presently has a consensus price target of $14.82, indicating a potential upside of 38.75%. Given Chegg’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Chegg is more favorable than Benesse.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Valuation & Earnings

97.2% of Chegg shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Benesse shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.6% of Chegg shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Chegg and Benesse’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chegg $766.90 million 1.61 $266.64 million ($0.24) -44.50 Benesse N/A N/A N/A $55.01 0.34

Chegg has higher revenue and earnings than Benesse. Chegg is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Benesse, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Chegg and Benesse’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chegg 1.41% 2.02% 0.98% Benesse N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Chegg beats Benesse on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Chegg

(Get Free Report)

Chegg, Inc. operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students starting with their academic journey and extending into their careers with products and services to support learner with their academic course materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include subscription services; and skills and other, including skills, advertising services, print textbooks, and eTextbooks. Its subscription services include Chegg Study, which helps students master challenging concepts on their own; Chegg Writing that provides students with a suite of tools, such as plagiarism detection scans, grammar and writing fluency checking, expert personalized writing feedback, and premium citation generation; Chegg Math, a step-by-step math problem solver and calculator that helps students to solve problems; Chegg Study Pack, a bundle of various Chegg Services product offerings, including Chegg Study, Chegg Writing, and Chegg Math services, which creates an integrated platform of connected academic support services; and Busuu, an online language learning solution that offers a comprehensive solution through a combination of self-paced lessons, live classes with expert tutors, and the ability to learn and practice with members of the Busuu language learning community. The company also provides skills-based learning platform that offers professional courses along with networking, interviewing, and career services; and rents and sells print textbooks and eTextbooks. Chegg, Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

About Benesse

(Get Free Report)

Benesse Holdings, Inc. provides educational, and nursing care and childcare services in Japan and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Education Business; Nursing Care and Childcare Business; and Kids & Family Business. The company engages in the correspondence course business, school and teacher support business, cram school business, English language lessons for children business, and other businesses for preschool to high school students; and nursing care and childcare business, which include the operation of nursing homes for seniors comprising fee-based homes and elderly houses with care services, home help and daytime nursing care services, food delivery, and daycare and afterschool care services. It also offers information and products relating to pregnancy, childbirth, and parenting; lifestyle information and support everyday living through forums for communication with customers; and magazines, websites, and others to help enrich life with pets. The company was formerly known as Benesse Corporation and changed its name to Benesse Holdings, Inc. in 2009. Benesse Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 1955 and is headquartered in Okayama, Japan.

Receive News & Ratings for Chegg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chegg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.