Contrasting Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV) and The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF)

Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV) and The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Lion Electric and The Shyft Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lion Electric $139.91 million 3.09 $17.78 million ($0.23) -8.30 The Shyft Group $1.03 billion 0.42 $36.56 million $0.81 15.49

The Shyft Group has higher revenue and earnings than Lion Electric. Lion Electric is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than The Shyft Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Analyst Ratings

Lion Electric has a beta of 2.07, suggesting that its stock price is 107% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The Shyft Group has a beta of 1.66, suggesting that its stock price is 66% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Lion Electric and The Shyft Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lion Electric 0 5 3 0 2.38 The Shyft Group 0 3 0 1 2.50

Lion Electric currently has a consensus target price of $3.43, indicating a potential upside of 79.46%. The Shyft Group has a consensus target price of $21.50, indicating a potential upside of 71.31%. Given Lion Electric’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Lion Electric is more favorable than The Shyft Group.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

51.1% of Lion Electric shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.6% of The Shyft Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.6% of Lion Electric shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.3% of The Shyft Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Lion Electric and The Shyft Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lion Electric -21.62% -19.10% -10.56% The Shyft Group 2.96% 12.84% 6.17%

Summary

The Shyft Group beats Lion Electric on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lion Electric

The Lion Electric Company designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes purpose-built all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. The company's products include battery systems, chassis, bus bodies, and truck cabins. It also distributes truck and bus parts, as well as accessories. The Lion Electric Company was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Saint-Jérôme, Canada.

About The Shyft Group

The Shyft Group, Inc. manufactures and assembles specialty vehicles for the commercial vehicle and recreational vehicle industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Fleet Vehicles and Services, and Specialty Vehicles. The Fleet Vehicles and Services segment manufactures and sells commercial vehicles used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, laundry and linen, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries. This segment markets its commercial vehicles, including walk-in vans, cutaway vans, and truck bodies under the Aeromaster, Velocity, Trademaster, and Utilivan brands; and vocation-specific equipment upfit services under the Utilimaster Upfit Services and Strobes-R-Us brands. It also installs specialty interior and exterior up-fit equipment for walk-in vans, truck bodies, cargo vans, and light duty pick-up trucks; and provides aftermarket support, including parts sales and field services, as well as parts and accessories. The Specialty Vehicles segment engineers and manufactures luxury class A diesel motor home chassis; and manufactures and assembles truck bodies under the Royal Truck Body and DuraMag brands. It also provides final assembly services for Isuzu N-gas and F-series chassis under the Builtmore Contract Manufacturing brand; and designs and installs custom lighting and upfit solutions for a range of specialty industries. In addition, this segment provides truck accessories under the Magnum brand; and a range of parts and accessories, and maintenance and repair services for its motorhome and specialty chassis. The Shyft Group, Inc. sells its products to commercial users, original equipment manufacturers, dealers, individuals, municipalities, and other government entities. The company was formerly known as Spartan Motors, Inc. and changed its name to The Shyft Group, Inc. in June 2020. The Shyft Group, Inc. was incorporated in 1975 and is headquartered in Novi, Michigan.

