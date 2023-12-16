Contrasting Unico American (NASDAQ:UNAM) & SiriusPoint (NYSE:SPNT)

SiriusPoint (NYSE:SPNT – Get Free Report) and Unico American (NASDAQ:UNAM – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

59.8% of SiriusPoint shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.4% of Unico American shares are owned by institutional investors. 50.9% of SiriusPoint shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 44.4% of Unico American shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get SiriusPoint alerts:

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares SiriusPoint and Unico American’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SiriusPoint $2.11 billion 0.89 -$386.80 million $1.30 8.62 Unico American $34.63 million 0.00 -$5.67 million ($2.43) 0.00

Analyst Ratings

Unico American has lower revenue, but higher earnings than SiriusPoint. Unico American is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SiriusPoint, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of recent recommendations for SiriusPoint and Unico American, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SiriusPoint 0 0 0 0 N/A Unico American 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares SiriusPoint and Unico American’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SiriusPoint 8.90% 12.49% 2.10% Unico American N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

SiriusPoint has a beta of 0.94, indicating that its share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Unico American has a beta of 1.33, indicating that its share price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

SiriusPoint beats Unico American on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SiriusPoint

(Get Free Report)

SiriusPoint Ltd. provides multi-line insurance and reinsurance products and services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Reinsurance, and Insurance & Services. The Reinsurance segment provides coverage to various product lines, which includes aviation and space, casualty, contingency, credit and bond, marine and energy, mortgage, and property to insurance and reinsurance companies, government entities, and other risk bearing vehicles. The Insurance & Services segment offers coverage to various product lines comprising accident and health, environmental, workers' compensation, and other lines of business, including a cross section of property and casualty lines. The company was formerly known as Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. and changed its name to SiriusPoint Ltd. in February 2021. SiriusPoint Ltd. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

About Unico American

(Get Free Report)

Unico American Corporation, an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in Arizona, California, Nevada, Oregon, and Washington. The company offers property, casualty, health, and life insurance products, as well as insurance premium financing and membership association services. Its commercial property coverage insures against loss or damage to buildings, inventory, and equipment from natural disasters, including hurricanes, windstorms, hail, water, explosions, and severe winter weather, as well as other events, such as theft and vandalism, fires, storms, and financial loss due to business interruption resulting from covered property damage. The company also offers commercial liability coverage that insures against third party liability from accidents occurring on the insured's premises or arising out of its operation; and writes policies to insure commercial property and commercial liability risks on a mono-line basis. In addition, it provides group dental, vision, and life insurance policies. Unico American Corporation markets its insurance products primarily through a network of independent brokers and agents. The company was incorporated in 1969 and is headquartered in Calabasas, California.

Receive News & Ratings for SiriusPoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiriusPoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.