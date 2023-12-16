Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated to Post Q1 2025 Earnings of $0.23 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NASDAQ:CORT)

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a report released on Tuesday, December 12th. Zacks Research analyst K. Das now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of $0.23 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.22. The consensus estimate for Corcept Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is $0.91 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Corcept Therapeutics’ Q3 2025 earnings at $0.25 EPS.

CORT has been the topic of several other reports. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial raised shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $29.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.56.

Corcept Therapeutics Stock Down 0.3 %

CORT stock opened at $29.75 on Thursday. Corcept Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $17.86 and a 12 month high of $34.28. The firm has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.73 and a beta of 0.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.04.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.06. Corcept Therapeutics had a net margin of 20.20% and a return on equity of 18.99%. The firm had revenue of $123.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.71 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Gary Charles Robb sold 1,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.27, for a total value of $36,278.87. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $725,104.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Sean Maduck sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.48, for a total value of $812,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 73,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,390,852.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Gary Charles Robb sold 1,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.27, for a total transaction of $36,278.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $725,104.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 102,070 shares of company stock valued at $2,868,415 in the last ninety days. 19.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,424,767 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $347,366,000 after acquiring an additional 376,774 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 4.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,332,077 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $264,915,000 after buying an additional 458,414 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 2.5% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,740,420 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $106,754,000 after buying an additional 114,571 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 2.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,499,446 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $83,217,000 after buying an additional 89,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 4.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,254,466 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,159,000 after buying an additional 100,459 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

About Corcept Therapeutics

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated engages in discovery and development of drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, endocrine, and neurological disorders in the United States. It offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

