Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta (NYSE:VTMX) and Broad Street Realty (OTCMKTS:BRST) Head to Head Survey

Broad Street Realty (OTCMKTS:BRST – Get Free Report) and Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta (NYSE:VTMX – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Broad Street Realty and Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Broad Street Realty $32.95 million 0.80 -$13.75 million ($0.62) -1.29 Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta $178.03 million 180.70 $243.63 million $4.37 9.00

Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta has higher revenue and earnings than Broad Street Realty. Broad Street Realty is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Broad Street Realty 0 0 0 0 N/A Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta 0 1 1 0 2.50

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Broad Street Realty and Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta, as provided by MarketBeat.

Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta has a consensus price target of $39.00, indicating a potential downside of 0.89%. Given Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta is more favorable than Broad Street Realty.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

7.1% of Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta shares are held by institutional investors. 24.7% of Broad Street Realty shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Broad Street Realty and Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Broad Street Realty -20.38% -25.96% -2.22% Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta 148.56% 16.95% 9.74%

Summary

Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta beats Broad Street Realty on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Broad Street Realty

Broad Street Realty, Inc. owns, develops, operates, and redevelops grocery-anchored shopping centers, street retail-based properties, and mixed- use assets in the Mid-Atlantic, Southeast, and Colorado. The company provides commercial real estate brokerage services for owned and third-party offices, and industrial and retail operators and tenants. It also offers coordination, tenant improvements, and building services; and real estate management and engineering services to property owners, as well as provides tenant representation, landlord representation, property acquisition and disposition, real estate development, project/construction management, finance, strategic consulting, property management, and asset management. Broad Street Realty, Inc. is based in Bethesda, Maryland.

About Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta

Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta, S.A.B. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, manages, operates, and leases industrial buildings and distribution centers in Mexico. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

