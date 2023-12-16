Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Shares Purchased by Park National Corp OH

Park National Corp OH raised its position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 16.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,952 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Corteva were worth $509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Corteva in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in Corteva in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Corteva by 103.8% during the 2nd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Corteva during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corteva during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CTVA opened at $46.55 on Friday. Corteva, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.22 and a 1-year high of $65.21. The company has a market cap of $32.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.62.

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.03. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 5.38%. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.23%.

Several research firms have recently commented on CTVA. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Corteva from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Corteva from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Corteva from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $67.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Corteva from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.65.

In related news, EVP Robert D. King acquired 640 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $46.77 per share, with a total value of $29,932.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,792,215.77. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Corteva news, EVP Robert D. King purchased 640 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $46.77 per share, with a total value of $29,932.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,792,215.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Samuel R. Eathington purchased 1,094 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $46.07 per share, with a total value of $50,400.58. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 41,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,891,910.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 2,084 shares of company stock valued at $95,527. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

