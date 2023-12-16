Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR) Raised to “Outperform Overweight” at National Bank Financial

Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports.
Corus Entertainment has a 1-year low of C$6.93 and a 1-year high of C$14.10.
Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The company reported C($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.11) by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$338.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$331.60 million.
Corus Entertainment Inc is a media and content company. The Company creates and delivers quality brands and content across platforms for audiences around the world. The Company’s portfolio of multimedia offerings encompasses 45 specialty television services, 39 radio stations, 15 conventional television stations, a global content business, digital assets, live events, children’s book publishing, animation software, technology and media services.
