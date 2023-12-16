Costco Wholesale Co. Stock Rises 0% Following Same-Store Sales Report (NASDAQ:COST)

Costco Wholesale’s (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) same store sales rose 10% during the month of November. Costco Wholesale’s stock rose by 0% in the first day of trading following the news.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on COST. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $630.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $619.00 to $693.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $618.92.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on COST

Insider Transactions at Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

In other news, EVP Caton Frates sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.64, for a total transaction of $675,168.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,705,358.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, EVP Caton Frates sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.64, for a total transaction of $675,168.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,705,358.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $557.75, for a total transaction of $2,509,875.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,015,333.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 19,265 shares of company stock worth $10,797,118 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COST stock opened at $658.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Costco Wholesale has a 52 week low of $447.90 and a 52 week high of $661.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $291.69 billion, a PE ratio of 46.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $581.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $557.54.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 14th. The retailer reported $3.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.07. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 28.10%. The company had revenue of $57.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale will post 15.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be given a $15.00 dividend. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous special dividend of $10.00. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.81%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Costco Wholesale

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,108,655 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $10,287,718,000 after purchasing an additional 333,308 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,634,627 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,941,708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315,174 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,430,277 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,525,419,000 after purchasing an additional 219,892 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 118,320.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,396,524 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,376,513,000 after purchasing an additional 7,390,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,851,678 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,150,426,000 after purchasing an additional 256,155 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.