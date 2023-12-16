Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) PT Raised to $675.00 at Oppenheimer

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Oppenheimer from $630.00 to $675.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the retailer’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on COST. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $651.00 to $652.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $612.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Costco Wholesale from $620.00 to $605.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. HSBC initiated coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They set a hold rating and a $600.00 price target for the company. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $478.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $618.92.

Costco Wholesale Stock Up 4.4 %

COST opened at $658.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $291.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $581.44 and its 200 day moving average is $557.54. Costco Wholesale has a fifty-two week low of $447.90 and a fifty-two week high of $661.88.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 14th. The retailer reported $3.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.07. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.10% and a net margin of 2.60%. The business had revenue of $57.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale will post 15.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of $15.00 per share. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous special dividend of $10.00. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Caton Frates sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.64, for a total value of $675,168.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,705,358.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $557.75, for a total value of $2,509,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,785 shares in the company, valued at $6,015,333.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Caton Frates sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.64, for a total value of $675,168.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,363 shares in the company, valued at $4,705,358.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,265 shares of company stock valued at $10,797,118. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Costco Wholesale

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in COST. WNY Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 24.7% in the third quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 484 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Dagco Inc. lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1,470.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dagco Inc. now owns 9,834 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,556,000 after purchasing an additional 9,208 shares during the period. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,472,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the third quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Finally, Advisory Resource Group bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the third quarter worth approximately $720,000. Institutional investors own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Featured Articles

