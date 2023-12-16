Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) Shares Acquired by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY – Free Report) by 316.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,933,349 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,469,473 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.23% of Coty worth $23,760,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of COTY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Coty by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 653,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,872,000 after purchasing an additional 21,444 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Coty by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 352,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,168,000 after purchasing an additional 18,705 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Coty by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 166,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 26,781 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Coty by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,816 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Coty by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 222,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after purchasing an additional 59,897 shares during the period. 37.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE COTY opened at $12.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.34. Coty Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.72 and a 12 month high of $13.46. The company has a market capitalization of $11.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.80, a PEG ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.93.

Coty ( NYSE:COTY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.08). Coty had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Coty Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coty announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, November 13th that permits the company to buyback $600.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 7.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research firms have issued reports on COTY. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Coty from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Coty from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Coty from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Coty from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Coty from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.71.

In other news, Director Maria Asunicion Aramburuzabala purchased 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.80 per share, for a total transaction of $5,400,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,425,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,390,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Coty news, Director Maria Asunicion Aramburuzabala bought 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.80 per share, with a total value of $5,400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,425,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,390,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Isabelle Parize bought 20,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.29 per share, with a total value of $210,945.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $583,700.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 3,525,275 shares of company stock worth $38,061,083 over the last 90 days. 5.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates through Prestige and Consumer Beauty segments. The company provides fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care products. It offers Prestige segment products primarily through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Burberry, Calvin Klein, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Orveda, philosophy, SKKN BY KIM, and Tiffany & Co brands.

