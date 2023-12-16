Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) Earns Outperform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $26.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 9.06% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Couchbase from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Couchbase in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Couchbase from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Couchbase from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Couchbase from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Couchbase has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.25.

Get Couchbase alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Couchbase

Couchbase Stock Down 2.8 %

BASE stock opened at $23.84 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.25 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.87. Couchbase has a fifty-two week low of $12.35 and a fifty-two week high of $24.61.

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.10. Couchbase had a negative net margin of 43.94% and a negative return on equity of 52.25%. The firm had revenue of $45.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.37) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Couchbase will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Couchbase

In related news, SVP Huw Owen sold 2,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.31, for a total value of $51,756.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 452,978 shares in the company, valued at $7,841,049.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Kevin Efrusy sold 750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.71, for a total transaction of $13,282,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 179,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,180,981.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Huw Owen sold 2,990 shares of Couchbase stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.31, for a total value of $51,756.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 452,978 shares in the company, valued at $7,841,049.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,434,532 shares of company stock worth $25,432,567. Corporate insiders own 22.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Couchbase

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in Couchbase by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 165,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,832,000 after purchasing an additional 13,401 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its holdings in Couchbase by 40.6% during the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 141,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,424,000 after buying an additional 40,808 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Couchbase by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,221,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,966,000 after buying an additional 157,347 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Couchbase during the 3rd quarter valued at $384,000. Finally, Corton Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Couchbase during the 3rd quarter worth $178,000. Institutional investors own 68.60% of the company’s stock.

Couchbase Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Couchbase, Inc provides a database for enterprise applications in the United States and internationally. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that helps in database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments; and Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++ that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Couchbase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Couchbase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.