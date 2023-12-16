Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) PT Raised to $25.00 at Oppenheimer

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Oppenheimer from $23.00 to $25.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, FinViz reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 4.87% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Couchbase from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Couchbase from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Couchbase in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Barclays raised their target price on Couchbase from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Couchbase in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.25.

BASE opened at $23.84 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -14.25 and a beta of 0.61. Couchbase has a 52 week low of $12.35 and a 52 week high of $24.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.87.

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.10. Couchbase had a negative return on equity of 52.25% and a negative net margin of 43.94%. The firm had revenue of $45.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.02 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.37) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Couchbase will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Couchbase news, CAO William Robert Carey sold 2,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.47, for a total value of $48,890.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 55,517 shares in the company, valued at $1,025,398.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO William Robert Carey sold 2,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.47, for a total value of $48,890.09. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 55,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,025,398.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Huw Owen sold 2,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.31, for a total value of $51,756.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 452,978 shares in the company, valued at $7,841,049.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,434,532 shares of company stock worth $25,432,567 over the last three months. Company insiders own 22.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BASE. Portolan Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Couchbase by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 1,133,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,942,000 after acquiring an additional 193,898 shares in the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Couchbase by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 190,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,006,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Gratus Capital LLC bought a new position in Couchbase in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,695,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Couchbase by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 101,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after acquiring an additional 22,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in Couchbase by 54.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 46,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after acquiring an additional 16,245 shares in the last quarter. 68.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Couchbase, Inc provides a database for enterprise applications in the United States and internationally. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that helps in database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments; and Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++ that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions.

