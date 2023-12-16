Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR) CFO Sells $502,681.14 in Stock

Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR – Get Free Report) CFO Kenneth R. Hahn sold 23,869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.06, for a total value of $502,681.14. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 552,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,640,177.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
COUR opened at $19.76 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.56. The company has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of -20.34 and a beta of 1.65. Coursera, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.91 and a 1 year high of $21.26.
Coursera (NYSE:COUR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $165.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.32 million. Coursera had a negative return on equity of 21.18% and a negative net margin of 24.28%. Equities analysts anticipate that Coursera, Inc. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
COUR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Coursera from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Coursera in a report on Monday, September 18th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Coursera from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Coursera in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Coursera from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.45.
Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, organizations, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, physical science and engineering, language learning, information technology, health, social sciences, math and logic, project management, and arts and humanities; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.
