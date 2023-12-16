Coursera (NYSE:COUR) Reaches New 1-Year High at $21.26

Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $21.26 and last traded at $20.97, with a volume of 82431 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $20.95.

A number of research firms have issued reports on COUR. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Coursera in a report on Monday, September 18th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Coursera from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Coursera in a report on Thursday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on Coursera from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Coursera from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.45.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.96 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.61.

Coursera (NYSE:COUR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.01. Coursera had a negative return on equity of 21.18% and a negative net margin of 24.28%. The firm had revenue of $165.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.32 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Coursera, Inc. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Coursera news, CAO Michele M. Meyers sold 1,646 shares of Coursera stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.31, for a total transaction of $30,138.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 231,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,232,979.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Coursera news, CAO Michele M. Meyers sold 1,646 shares of Coursera stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.31, for a total transaction of $30,138.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 231,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,232,979.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Michele M. Meyers sold 5,400 shares of Coursera stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total value of $108,378.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 216,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,335,400.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,086,934 shares of company stock valued at $21,234,268. 16.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of COUR. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Coursera in the 4th quarter worth approximately $137,598,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Coursera by 43.1% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 25,827,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,710,000 after buying an additional 7,773,508 shares during the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP lifted its position in Coursera by 709.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 1,934,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,186,000 after buying an additional 1,695,383 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Coursera by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,027,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,523,000 after buying an additional 1,134,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Coursera by 207.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,360,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,676,000 after buying an additional 918,943 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.36% of the company’s stock.

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, organizations, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, physical science and engineering, language learning, information technology, health, social sciences, math and logic, project management, and arts and humanities; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

