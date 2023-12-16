Covenant Partners LLC Has $4.04 Million Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Covenant Partners LLC increased its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,863 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises approximately 1.5% of Covenant Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Covenant Partners LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $4,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 0.9% during the second quarter. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,337 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $962,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Stevens Capital Partners lifted its position in Microsoft by 2.0% during the second quarter. Stevens Capital Partners now owns 1,516 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 0.3% during the second quarter. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,577 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,602,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL lifted its position in Microsoft by 0.8% during the first quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 4,208 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV lifted its position in Microsoft by 0.5% during the first quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 7,166 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Microsoft news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 24,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.00, for a total transaction of $9,107,289.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 183,761 shares in the company, valued at $67,807,809. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Microsoft Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $370.73 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $356.72 and its 200 day moving average is $339.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $2.76 trillion, a P/E ratio of 35.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.90. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $219.35 and a 52-week high of $384.30.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The software giant reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $56.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.52 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.79% and a net margin of 35.31%. Microsoft’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.35 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 11.13 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Microsoft from $370.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $415.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, October 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Microsoft from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. HSBC raised Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $347.00 to $413.00 in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $425.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $393.69.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

Further Reading

