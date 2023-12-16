Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) Given Average Recommendation of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Shares of Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Reduce” by the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.00.

CS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a report on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th.

CS opened at $0.89 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.27. Credit Suisse Group has a 52-week low of $0.82 and a 52-week high of $6.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.89 and a 200 day moving average of $0.89.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CS. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Credit Suisse Group by 8.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 50,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 4,130 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Credit Suisse Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $135,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Credit Suisse Group by 162.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 539,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,232,000 after acquiring an additional 333,335 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Credit Suisse Group by 3.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,131,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,284,000 after acquiring an additional 192,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Credit Suisse Group by 1.8% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 274,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,179,000 after purchasing an additional 4,883 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Credit Suisse Group Company Profile

Credit Suisse Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following four divisions: Wealth Management, Investment Bank, Swiss Bank and Asset Management and four geographic regions: Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), Asia Pacific, and Americas.

