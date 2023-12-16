Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG – Get Free Report) (TSE:CPG) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the four ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.35.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a research note on Monday, November 27th. TD Securities cut Crescent Point Energy from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. CIBC dropped their price target on Crescent Point Energy from $15.00 to $14.75 and set an “outperformer” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Crescent Point Energy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Crescent Point Energy

Crescent Point Energy Price Performance

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 33.6% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,863 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,727 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy in the first quarter worth about $50,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Crescent Point Energy during the first quarter worth about $62,000. Optiver Holding B.V. raised its position in Crescent Point Energy by 1,516.7% during the second quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 9,700 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 9,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXQ Capital LP acquired a new position in Crescent Point Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $89,000. 35.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crescent Point Energy stock opened at $6.80 on Friday. Crescent Point Energy has a 12-month low of $5.59 and a 12-month high of $8.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of -5.62 and a beta of 2.05.

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG – Get Free Report) (TSE:CPG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.06). Crescent Point Energy had a positive return on equity of 13.34% and a negative net margin of 23.83%. The business had revenue of $929.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $878.19 million.

Crescent Point Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.072 dividend. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Crescent Point Energy’s payout ratio is currently -24.79%.

About Crescent Point Energy

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. It's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

