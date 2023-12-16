Critical Analysis: Lavoro (NASDAQ:LVRO) & FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS)

Lavoro (NASDAQ:LVRO – Get Free Report) and FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Free Report) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Lavoro and FirstCash, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lavoro 0 1 2 0 2.67 FirstCash 0 1 2 0 2.67

Lavoro presently has a consensus target price of $10.83, suggesting a potential upside of 38.00%. FirstCash has a consensus target price of $113.33, suggesting a potential upside of 2.21%. Given Lavoro’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Lavoro is more favorable than FirstCash.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lavoro N/A N/A N/A FirstCash 7.54% 13.78% 6.55%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Lavoro and FirstCash’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Lavoro and FirstCash’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lavoro $1.79 billion 0.51 -$50.50 million N/A N/A FirstCash $2.73 billion 1.83 $253.49 million $4.99 22.22

FirstCash has higher revenue and earnings than Lavoro.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

2.8% of Lavoro shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.3% of FirstCash shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.1% of FirstCash shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Lavoro has a beta of 0.08, suggesting that its stock price is 92% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FirstCash has a beta of 0.74, suggesting that its stock price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

FirstCash beats Lavoro on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lavoro

Lavoro Limited operates as an agricultural inputs retailer. The company operates through three segments: Brazil Cluster, LATAM Cluster, and Crop Care Cluster. It distributes agricultural inputs, such as crop protection, seeds, fertilizers, foliar fertilizers, biologicals, adjuvants, organominerals, and others for the agricultural industry. The company also produces specialty fertilizers, crop protection products, and biological crop inputs. It operates in Brazil, Colombia, and Uruguay. The company sells its products through its physical stores and digital channel. Lavoro Limited was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

About FirstCash

FirstCash Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers. The company also provides retail POS payment solutions, which focuses on LTO products and facilitating other retail financing payment options across the network of traditional and e-commerce merchant partners. FirstCash Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

