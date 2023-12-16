Critical Analysis: PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) versus PwrCor (OTCMKTS:PWCO)

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA – Get Free Report) and PwrCor (OTCMKTS:PWCO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares PRA Group and PwrCor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PRA Group -7.31% -4.75% -1.35% PwrCor N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

97.1% of PRA Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of PRA Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 61.2% of PwrCor shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Earnings & Valuation

PRA Group has a beta of 1.46, suggesting that its stock price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PwrCor has a beta of 1.44, suggesting that its stock price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares PRA Group and PwrCor’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PRA Group $966.52 million 0.95 $117.15 million ($1.50) -15.63 PwrCor $190,000.00 66.92 -$110,000.00 N/A N/A

PRA Group has higher revenue and earnings than PwrCor.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for PRA Group and PwrCor, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PRA Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 PwrCor 0 0 0 0 N/A

PRA Group presently has a consensus price target of $39.00, indicating a potential upside of 66.31%. Given PRA Group’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe PRA Group is more favorable than PwrCor.

Summary

PRA Group beats PwrCor on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PRA Group

PRA Group, Inc., a financial and business services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans in the Americas, Europe, and Australia. It is involved in the purchase of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit originators, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies. The company also acquires nonperforming loans, including Visa and MasterCard credit cards, private label and other credit cards, installment loans, lines of credit, deficiency balances of various types, legal judgments, and trade payables from banks, credit unions, consumer finance companies, retailers, utilities, automobile finance companies, and other credit originators. In addition, it provides fee-based services on class action claims recoveries and by servicing consumer bankruptcy accounts. The company was formerly known as Portfolio Recovery Associates, Inc. and changed its name to PRA Group, Inc. in October 2014. PRA Group, Inc. was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Norfolk, Virginia.

About PwrCor

PwrCor, Inc. provides energy infrastructure and alternative energy solutions in the United States. The company manages infrastructure projects for commercial and institutional customers. Its projects include a combination of energy infrastructure components, including electrical power generation, steam production, or chilled water production projects, as well as the infrastructure to distribute these services. The company also commercializes engine technology that converts low-grade heat to mechanical energy for power generation. It serves domestic non-profit institutions and organizations; the waste-heat-to-energy and geothermal marketplace; and the independent power producer market. The company was formerly known as Receivable Acquisition & Management Corporation and changed its name to PwrCor, Inc. in March 2017. PwrCor, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.

