Critical Comparison: CytoDyn (OTCMKTS:CYDY) & Pyxis Oncology (NASDAQ:PYXS)

Pyxis Oncology (NASDAQ:PYXS – Get Free Report) and CytoDyn (OTCMKTS:CYDY – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Pyxis Oncology and CytoDyn’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pyxis Oncology N/A -63.26% -49.88% CytoDyn N/A N/A -620.04%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

52.5% of Pyxis Oncology shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of CytoDyn shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.4% of Pyxis Oncology shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of CytoDyn shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Earnings & Valuation

Pyxis Oncology has a beta of 1.02, indicating that its share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CytoDyn has a beta of 0.21, indicating that its share price is 79% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Pyxis Oncology and CytoDyn’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pyxis Oncology N/A N/A -$120.72 million ($2.55) -0.68 CytoDyn $270,000.00 983.29 -$79.82 million ($0.08) -3.54

CytoDyn has higher revenue and earnings than Pyxis Oncology. CytoDyn is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Pyxis Oncology, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Pyxis Oncology and CytoDyn, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pyxis Oncology 0 0 5 0 3.00 CytoDyn 0 0 0 0 N/A

Pyxis Oncology presently has a consensus target price of $8.33, suggesting a potential upside of 381.70%. Given Pyxis Oncology’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Pyxis Oncology is more favorable than CytoDyn.

Summary

Pyxis Oncology beats CytoDyn on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pyxis Oncology

Pyxis Oncology, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies to treat cancers. Its immune-oncology product candidates include PYX-106, an investigational fully human immunoglobulin G1 isotype siglec-15 targeting antibody, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, including non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) without driver mutations/translocations, breast cancer, endometrial cancer, thyroid cancer, kidney cancer, cholangiocarcinoma, bladder cancer, colorectal cancer, and head and neck squamous cell carcinoma. The company's antibody drug conjugate product candidate is PYX-201, an investigational human immunoglobulin G1 isotype site-specifically conjugated, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for solid tumors, including NSCLC, hormone receptor-positive breast cancer, ovarian cancer, thyroid cancer, pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma, soft tissue sarcoma, hepatocellular carcinoma, and kidney cancer. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

About CytoDyn

CytoDyn Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of treatments for multiple therapeutic indications. The company is involved in the clinical development of leronlimab, a novel humanized monoclonal antibody targeting the C-C chemokine receptor type 5 receptor in the areas of COVID-19, human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), and solid tumors in oncology, such as metastatic triple-negative breast cancer. Its leronlimab is currently under phase 2 development for the treatment of NASH, HIV- NASH, and solid tumors, as well as under pre-clinical development for the treatment of HIV-PrEP and HIV-Cure. The company was formerly known as RexRay Corporation. CytoDyn Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is based in Vancouver, Washington.

