Critical Contrast: Bilfinger (OTCMKTS:BFLBY) versus EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME)

Bilfinger and EMCOR Group are both industrials companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Bilfinger and EMCOR Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.



Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bilfinger N/A N/A N/A ($0.31) -24.38 EMCOR Group $11.08 billion 0.92 $406.12 million $11.47 18.90

EMCOR Group has higher revenue and earnings than Bilfinger. Bilfinger is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than EMCOR Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

92.6% of EMCOR Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.6% of EMCOR Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Bilfinger and EMCOR Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bilfinger N/A N/A N/A EMCOR Group 4.53% 26.05% 9.43%

Dividends

Bilfinger pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.4%. EMCOR Group pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.3%. Bilfinger pays out -130.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. EMCOR Group pays out 6.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. EMCOR Group has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years. Bilfinger is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Bilfinger and EMCOR Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bilfinger 0 0 1 0 3.00 EMCOR Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

EMCOR Group has a consensus price target of $188.00, indicating a potential downside of 13.28%. Given EMCOR Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe EMCOR Group is more favorable than Bilfinger.

Summary

EMCOR Group beats Bilfinger on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bilfinger



Bilfinger SE provides industrial services to customers in the process industry primarily in Europe, North America, and the Middle East. The company offers engineering, project, maintenance, turnaround, rotating equipment, and inspection services. It also provides new construction and decommissioning of nuclear power plants, treatment of radioactive waste, nuclear fusion services. In addition, the company offers energy efficiency, carbon capture, utilization, and storage; hydrogen, hydropower, wind power services. Further, the company provides design and engineering, plant engineering and assembly, operation and optimization, bilfinger connected asset performance, and mobile and web application services. It serves customers in energy, chemicals and petrochemicals, pharma and biopharma, and oil and gas industries. Bilfinger SE was founded in 1880 and is headquartered in Mannheim, Germany.

About EMCOR Group



EMCOR Group, Inc. provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, and food processing industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services. The company also provides building services that cover commercial and government site-based operations and maintenance; facility management, maintenance, and services; outage services to utilities and industrial plants; military base operations support services; mobile mechanical maintenance and services; services for indoor air quality; floor care and janitorial services; landscaping, lot sweeping, and snow removal services; vendor management and call center services; installation and support for building systems; program development, management, and maintenance for energy systems; technical consulting and diagnostic services; infrastructure and building projects; small modification and retrofit projects; and other building services. It offers industrial services to oil, gas, and petrochemical industries. The company was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Norwalk, Connecticut.

