Critical Survey: Spine Injury Solutions (OTCMKTS:SPIN) versus PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM)

Spine Injury Solutions (OTCMKTS:SPIN – Get Free Report) and PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Get Free Report) are both index companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, risk, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Spine Injury Solutions and PNM Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Spine Injury Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A PNM Resources 0 1 2 0 2.67

PNM Resources has a consensus price target of $52.10, indicating a potential upside of 21.25%. Given PNM Resources’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe PNM Resources is more favorable than Spine Injury Solutions.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Valuation & Earnings

91.2% of PNM Resources shares are held by institutional investors. 16.4% of Spine Injury Solutions shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of PNM Resources shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Spine Injury Solutions and PNM Resources’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spine Injury Solutions $30,000.00 616.81 -$810,000.00 N/A N/A PNM Resources $2.25 billion 1.64 $170.06 million $1.79 24.01

PNM Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Spine Injury Solutions.

Profitability

This table compares Spine Injury Solutions and PNM Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spine Injury Solutions N/A -315.76% -291.55% PNM Resources 7.33% 10.58% 2.52%

Summary

PNM Resources beats Spine Injury Solutions on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Spine Injury Solutions

Spine Injury Solutions, Inc. provides a suite of revolutionary electrical power generation technologies. The company intends to offer Evirontek Integrated Platform to the cryptocurrency mining industry to reduce the exorbitant high cost of electricity. It also provides spine injury diagnostic services; and owns, develops, and leases the Quad Video Halo video recording system used to record medical procedures. The company is based in Costa Mesa, California.

About PNM Resources

PNM Resources, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The segment owns and leases communication, office and other equipment, office space, vehicles, and real estate. It generates electricity using coal, natural gas and oil, nuclear fuel, solar, wind, and geothermal energy sources. The TNMP segment provides regulated transmission and distribution services. The segment also owns and leases vehicles, service facilities, and office locations throughout its service territory. The company serves residential, commercial, and industrial customers and end-users of electricity in New Mexico and Texas. PNM Resources, Inc. was founded in 1882 and is headquartered in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

