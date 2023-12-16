CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Sold by Foundations Investment Advisors LLC

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 13.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,516 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,217 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $1,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.4% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 0.6% in the second quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 11,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 17.5% in the second quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Apexium Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 3.3% in the first quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 2,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 2.3% during the second quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 3,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.53% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $260.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.46 billion, a PE ratio of -4,333.94, a P/E/G ratio of 15.06 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $205.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $172.31. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.25 and a 12 month high of $260.77.

Insider Activity

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.08. CrowdStrike had a positive return on equity of 1.11% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. The business had revenue of $786.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $777.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.20) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.04, for a total value of $7,501,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 306,881 shares in the company, valued at $76,732,525.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 8,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.03, for a total transaction of $1,511,597.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 206,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,653,162.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.04, for a total value of $7,501,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 306,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,732,525.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 211,775 shares of company stock worth $41,434,356. 5.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CRWD shares. KeyCorp upped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. DZ Bank started coverage on CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $230.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CrowdStrike currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.33.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

