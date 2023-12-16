CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Now Covered by Analysts at Susquehanna

Susquehanna began coverage on shares of CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) in a report released on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage issued a positive rating and a $330.00 target price on the stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $192.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and set a $235.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $219.33.

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD opened at $260.08 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $205.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $172.31. CrowdStrike has a 52-week low of $92.25 and a 52-week high of $260.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -4,333.94, a PEG ratio of 15.06 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $786.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $777.30 million. CrowdStrike had a positive return on equity of 1.11% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. CrowdStrike’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.20) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 8,996 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.03, for a total value of $1,511,597.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 206,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,653,162.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.06, for a total value of $3,000,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 852,949 shares in the company, valued at $170,640,976.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 8,996 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.03, for a total value of $1,511,597.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 206,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,653,162.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 211,775 shares of company stock valued at $41,434,356 over the last three months. 5.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Resource Group increased its holdings in CrowdStrike by 0.7% in the third quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 6,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in CrowdStrike by 1.5% in the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 3,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 4.0% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. FCF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 2.4% during the third quarter. FCF Advisors LLC now owns 2,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 0.4% during the third quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,392,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.53% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

