CSP (NASDAQ:CSPI) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of CSP (NASDAQ:CSPI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Shares of CSPI opened at $16.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $78.99 million, a P/E ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.85. CSP has a 1 year low of $8.56 and a 1 year high of $27.98.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 22nd will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 21st. CSP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.55%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Visionary Wealth Advisors lifted its position in CSP by 0.6% in the third quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 284,040 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in CSP by 100.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in CSP in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in CSP by 1.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 268,958 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,650,000 after purchasing an additional 3,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of CSP by 2.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 162,963 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,215,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.40% of the company’s stock.

CSP Inc develops and markets IT integration solutions, security products, managed IT services, cloud services, purpose built network adapters, and cluster computer systems for commercial and defense customers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and High Performance Products. The Technology Solutions segment provides third-party computer hardware and software as a value added reseller to various customers in web and infrastructure hosting, education, telecommunications, healthcare services, distribution, financial and professional services, and manufacturing industries.

