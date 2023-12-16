CSP (NASDAQ:CSPI) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of CSP (NASDAQ:CSPI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.
Shares of CSPI opened at $16.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $78.99 million, a P/E ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.85. CSP has a 1 year low of $8.56 and a 1 year high of $27.98.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 22nd will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 21st. CSP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.55%.
CSP Inc develops and markets IT integration solutions, security products, managed IT services, cloud services, purpose built network adapters, and cluster computer systems for commercial and defense customers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and High Performance Products. The Technology Solutions segment provides third-party computer hardware and software as a value added reseller to various customers in web and infrastructure hosting, education, telecommunications, healthcare services, distribution, financial and professional services, and manufacturing industries.
