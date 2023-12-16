CVRx (NASDAQ:CVRX) Reaches New 52-Week High at $25.02

Shares of CVRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVRX – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $25.02 and last traded at $24.94, with a volume of 1566 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.47.
CVRx Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of $505.62 million, a P/E ratio of -11.35 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 12.52 and a current ratio of 13.99.
CVRx (NASDAQ:CVRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.14. CVRx had a negative return on equity of 44.62% and a negative net margin of 121.06%. The firm had revenue of $10.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.83 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CVRx, Inc. will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
CVRx Company Profile
CVRx, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing neuromodulation solutions for patients with cardiovascular diseases. It offers Barostim, a neuromodulation device indicated to improve symptoms for patients with heart failure (HF) with reduced ejection fraction or systolic HF.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than CVRx
- Crypto vs Stocks: How to Choose Your Investments
- How to invest in specialty retail stores
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- 6 best healthcare stocks to buy now
- Large Cap Stock Definition and How to Invest
- 5 best healthcare sector ETFs
Receive News & Ratings for CVRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.