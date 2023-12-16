CVRx (NASDAQ:CVRX) Reaches New 52-Week High at $25.02

Shares of CVRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVRX – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $25.02 and last traded at $24.94, with a volume of 1566 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.47.

CVRx Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $505.62 million, a P/E ratio of -11.35 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 12.52 and a current ratio of 13.99.

CVRx (NASDAQ:CVRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.14. CVRx had a negative return on equity of 44.62% and a negative net margin of 121.06%. The firm had revenue of $10.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.83 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CVRx, Inc. will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

CVRx Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CVRX. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CVRx by 1,056.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 704,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,875,000 after purchasing an additional 643,425 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of CVRx in the third quarter worth approximately $7,116,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of CVRx by 1,118.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 510,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,877,000 after purchasing an additional 468,269 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in CVRx in the second quarter valued at $3,624,000. Finally, Altium Capital Management LP bought a new stake in CVRx in the first quarter valued at $1,911,000. Institutional investors own 56.50% of the company’s stock.

CVRx, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing neuromodulation solutions for patients with cardiovascular diseases. It offers Barostim, a neuromodulation device indicated to improve symptoms for patients with heart failure (HF) with reduced ejection fraction or systolic HF.

