CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Hits New 52-Week High at $207.30

CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $207.30 and last traded at $204.60, with a volume of 33228 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $204.53.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stephens lifted their target price on CyberArk Software from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Truist Financial raised their price target on CyberArk Software from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Bank of America raised their price target on CyberArk Software from $187.00 to $198.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Wedbush raised their price target on CyberArk Software from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on CyberArk Software from $196.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.96.

The firm has a market capitalization of $8.45 billion, a PE ratio of -87.26 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $182.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $166.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.22.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.17. CyberArk Software had a negative return on equity of 12.68% and a negative net margin of 13.99%. The business had revenue of $191.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.50 million. Analysts forecast that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,476 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $894,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 1.6% in the third quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,911 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 2.3% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,772 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 2.5% in the third quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 2,778 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming grew its holdings in CyberArk Software by 14.2% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 546 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. 92.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

