Cytek Biosciences (NASDAQ:CTKB) Coverage Initiated at Stephens

Analysts at Stephens started coverage on shares of Cytek Biosciences (NASDAQ:CTKB – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Stephens’ target price indicates a potential downside of 0.88% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on CTKB. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Cytek Biosciences from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Cytek Biosciences from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Get Cytek Biosciences alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on CTKB

Cytek Biosciences Stock Performance

Cytek Biosciences stock opened at $9.08 on Thursday. Cytek Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $3.80 and a fifty-two week high of $13.77. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -89.70 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.20.

Cytek Biosciences (NASDAQ:CTKB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $48.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.09 million. Cytek Biosciences had a negative net margin of 7.61% and a negative return on equity of 1.73%. As a group, analysts predict that Cytek Biosciences will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Wenbin Jiang sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.33, for a total value of $106,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,295,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,226,592.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 109,000 shares of company stock valued at $593,800 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Cytek Biosciences

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CTKB. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Cytek Biosciences by 82.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,127,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,189,000 after purchasing an additional 6,840,258 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Cytek Biosciences by 424.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,352,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,475,000 after acquiring an additional 5,140,344 shares during the period. Brown Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Cytek Biosciences by 68.4% during the 1st quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 8,601,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,047,000 after acquiring an additional 3,493,545 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Cytek Biosciences by 65.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,407,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,099,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348,163 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in Cytek Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,352,000. Institutional investors own 56.50% of the company’s stock.

About Cytek Biosciences

(Get Free Report)

Cytek Biosciences, Inc, a cell analysis solutions company, provides cell analysis tools that facilitates scientific advances in biomedical research and clinical applications. It offers aurora and northern lights systems, which are spectrum flow cytometers that delivers cell analysis by utilizing the fluorescence signatures from multiple lasers to distinguish fluorescent tags on single cells; and aurora cell sorter system, which leverages full spectrum profiling technology to further broaden potential applications across cell analysis.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cytek Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytek Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.