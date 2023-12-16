DA Davidson Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE)

Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE – Free Report) – Analysts at DA Davidson upped their FY2023 earnings estimates for Hope Bancorp in a research report issued on Wednesday, December 13th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.20 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.18. The consensus estimate for Hope Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $1.17 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Hope Bancorp’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.30 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Hope Bancorp from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hope Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hope Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.33.

Shares of NASDAQ HOPE opened at $11.90 on Thursday. Hope Bancorp has a 1 year low of $7.42 and a 1 year high of $13.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 1.22.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $143.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.18 million. Hope Bancorp had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 7.77%. The firm’s revenue was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 1st. Hope Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 42.11%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Hope Bancorp by 11.9% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,155,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,223,000 after purchasing an additional 123,041 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its holdings in shares of Hope Bancorp by 234.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 128,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after buying an additional 89,854 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,144,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,975,000 after buying an additional 355,991 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Hope Bancorp by 26.7% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 57,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 12,227 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Hope Bancorp by 24.6% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 134,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,192,000 after acquiring an additional 26,571 shares during the last quarter. 83.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services for small and medium-sized businesses, and individuals in the United States. It accepts personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan products include commercial loans to businesses for various purposes, such as working capital, purchasing inventory, debt refinancing, business acquisitions, and other business-related financing needs; real estate loans; small business administration loans; and consumer loans, such as single-family mortgage, home equity, auto, credit card, and personal loans.

