Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Friday. The restaurant operator reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 47.87% and a net margin of 9.13%. Darden Restaurants’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. Darden Restaurants updated its FY24 guidance to $8.75-8.90 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 8.750-8.900 EPS.

Darden Restaurants Stock Performance

Shares of Darden Restaurants stock opened at $162.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $150.39 and its 200-day moving average is $156.00. Darden Restaurants has a one year low of $131.90 and a one year high of $173.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.26.

Darden Restaurants Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.26%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on DRI. Barclays dropped their price target on Darden Restaurants from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. TD Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.27.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Darden Restaurants news, SVP Susan M. Connelly sold 1,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total transaction of $151,330.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,167,221.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Susan M. Connelly sold 1,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total value of $151,330.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,167,221.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Nana Mensah sold 1,219 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.03, for a total value of $175,572.57. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,440.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,255 shares of company stock worth $741,016. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Darden Restaurants

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 12,992 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after buying an additional 1,412 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its stake in Darden Restaurants by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 17,422 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,495,000 after buying an additional 1,658 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 98.4% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 5,134 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 2,546 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 16,033 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 162.7% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,531 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 2,187 shares during the last quarter. 94.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

