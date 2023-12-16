Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 8.750-8.900 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 8.810. The company issued revenue guidance of $11.5 billion-$11.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $11.6 billion. Darden Restaurants also updated its FY24 guidance to $8.75-8.90 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DRI. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $183.00 to $180.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $184.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Darden Restaurants presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $169.27.

DRI stock opened at $162.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.55 billion, a PE ratio of 20.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.24. Darden Restaurants has a 12-month low of $131.90 and a 12-month high of $173.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $150.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.00.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 15th. The restaurant operator reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 47.87% and a net margin of 9.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants will post 8.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is 65.26%.

In other news, SVP Susan M. Connelly sold 1,070 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total transaction of $151,330.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,253 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,167,221.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Nana Mensah sold 1,219 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.03, for a total value of $175,572.57. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10 shares in the company, valued at $1,440.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,255 shares of company stock valued at $741,016 in the last ninety days. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quarry LP raised its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 980.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 162 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 93.5% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 240 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Quilter Plc bought a new position in Darden Restaurants in the 1st quarter worth $297,900,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. 94.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

