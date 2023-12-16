Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP Purchases New Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 493,351 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $64,274,000. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 1.3% of Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory grew its position in Amazon.com by 1,225.8% during the second quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 411 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. 57.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amazon.com Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of AMZN opened at $149.97 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.43 and a 52-week high of $150.57. The company has a market cap of $1.55 trillion, a PE ratio of 77.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $139.27 and a 200 day moving average of $134.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.27. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 3.62%. The firm had revenue of $143.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.53 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

AMZN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $184.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $180.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.88.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.48, for a total transaction of $69,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 106,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,750,889.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.48, for a total transaction of $69,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 106,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,750,889.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,933 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total value of $3,128,961.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,064,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $294,458,086.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 69,829 shares of company stock worth $9,894,093. Insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

