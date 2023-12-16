DCM Advisors LLC Sells 1,137 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

DCM Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,058 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,137 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for 8.3% of DCM Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. DCM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $19,431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dechtman Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the second quarter worth about $1,678,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 28.9% in the second quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 3,125 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Triatomic Management LP purchased a new position in Microsoft in the second quarter valued at about $491,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.2% in the second quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 21,937 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $7,471,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Microsoft during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,397,000. Institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MSFT shares. Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $405.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, November 20th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $370.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $425.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $393.69.

Insider Buying and Selling at Microsoft

In related news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 24,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.00, for a total transaction of $9,107,289.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 183,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,807,809. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $370.73 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $356.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $339.94. The stock has a market cap of $2.76 trillion, a P/E ratio of 35.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.90. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $219.35 and a 12 month high of $384.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The software giant reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.34. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.79% and a net margin of 35.31%. The company had revenue of $56.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.35 EPS. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 29.04%.

Microsoft Profile

(Free Report)

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.