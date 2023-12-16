Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) Stock Rating Lowered by Stifel Nicolaus

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a $709.00 price target on the textile maker’s stock, up from their prior price target of $600.00. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 0.96% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on DECK. TD Cowen upped their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $689.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Piper Sandler cut Deckers Outdoor from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $620.00 to $650.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $650.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut Deckers Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $665.00 to $710.00 in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $663.38.

Shares of DECK stock opened at $702.25 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $18.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.31, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $605.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $553.67. Deckers Outdoor has a 1-year low of $361.62 and a 1-year high of $720.97.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The textile maker reported $6.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.41 by $2.41. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $960.54 million. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 33.96% and a net margin of 15.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.80 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Deckers Outdoor will post 23.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Caroti Stefano sold 14,725 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $687.46, for a total transaction of $10,122,848.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,710,288.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Caroti Stefano sold 14,725 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $687.46, for a total transaction of $10,122,848.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,710,288.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Garcia sold 7,192 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.50, for a total value of $4,045,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,257,062.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,917 shares of company stock worth $16,516,349. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 64.3% during the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 69 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE lifted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 170.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 81 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.69% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

