Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $166.37.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Cowen started coverage on Diageo in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. UBS Group lowered Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Diageo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on Diageo in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Diageo from GBX 2,920 ($36.66) to GBX 2,950 ($37.03) in a research report on Friday, September 8th.

Get Diageo alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Diageo

Diageo Stock Down 1.9 %

Institutional Trading of Diageo

Shares of NYSE DEO opened at $142.89 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.53. Diageo has a twelve month low of $135.63 and a twelve month high of $190.02.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Diageo by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,187,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,830,000 after purchasing an additional 313,378 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Diageo by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,725,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,848,000 after purchasing an additional 433,105 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Diageo by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,437,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,885,000 after purchasing an additional 188,795 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Diageo by 56.9% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,384,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,057,000 after purchasing an additional 864,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Diageo by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,039,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,217,000 after purchasing an additional 25,594 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

Diageo Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.