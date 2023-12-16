Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) & Sanchez Energy (OTCMKTS:SNEC) Financial Review

Sanchez Energy (OTCMKTS:SNEC – Get Free Report) and Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.6% of Sanchez Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.8% of Diamondback Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 11.1% of Sanchez Energy shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of Diamondback Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Sanchez Energy alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Sanchez Energy and Diamondback Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sanchez Energy 2.22% -18.15% 3.09% Diamondback Energy 38.84% 20.66% 12.27%

Volatility and Risk

Analyst Ratings

Sanchez Energy has a beta of 1.71, suggesting that its share price is 71% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Diamondback Energy has a beta of 1.89, suggesting that its share price is 89% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Sanchez Energy and Diamondback Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sanchez Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Diamondback Energy 0 1 14 1 3.00

Diamondback Energy has a consensus target price of $182.75, indicating a potential upside of 19.36%.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Sanchez Energy and Diamondback Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sanchez Energy $1.06 billion 0.00 $85.21 million N/A N/A Diamondback Energy $9.64 billion 2.84 $4.39 billion $17.62 8.69

Diamondback Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Sanchez Energy.

Summary

Diamondback Energy beats Sanchez Energy on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sanchez Energy

(Get Free Report)

Sanchez Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It engages in the horizontal development of resources from the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas. It also holds an undeveloped acreage position in the Tuscaloosa Marine Shale (TMS) in Mississippi and Louisiana. As of December 31, 2018, the company had assembled approximately 271,000 net acres in the Eagle Ford Shale; and owned approximately 34,000 net acres in the TMS. Sanchez Energy Corporation was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Diamondback Energy

(Get Free Report)

Diamondback Energy, Inc., an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico. The company also owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream infrastructure assets, including 770 miles of crude oil gathering pipelines, natural gas gathering pipelines, and an integrated water system in the Midland and Delaware Basins of the Permian Basin. Diamondback Energy, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Sanchez Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanchez Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.