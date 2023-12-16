Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI) Shares Sold by Farther Finance Advisors LLC

Farther Finance Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,726 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,598 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DFAI. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 50.3% in the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 1,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 144.3% in the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 1,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the second quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the first quarter valued at about $77,000.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF stock opened at $28.04 on Friday. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 12-month low of $24.75 and a 12-month high of $28.40. The stock has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.90.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

