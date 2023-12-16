Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) Price Target Raised to $57.00 at KeyCorp

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by KeyCorp from $55.00 to $57.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Dine Brands Global from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $59.00 to $49.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Dine Brands Global in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. They set a buy rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dine Brands Global has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $58.67.

Get Dine Brands Global alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Dine Brands Global

Dine Brands Global Price Performance

NYSE DIN opened at $49.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $761.66 million, a PE ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 1.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.30. Dine Brands Global has a 1-year low of $42.00 and a 1-year high of $82.43.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $202.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.23 million. Dine Brands Global had a negative return on equity of 36.00% and a net margin of 9.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dine Brands Global will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dine Brands Global Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. Dine Brands Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.41%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dine Brands Global

In other news, CEO John W. Peyton acquired 2,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $44.97 per share, with a total value of $100,058.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 78,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,530,999.43. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO John W. Peyton acquired 2,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $44.97 per share, with a total value of $100,058.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 78,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,530,999.43. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Vance Yuwen Chang acquired 1,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $43.32 per share, with a total value of $50,684.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $827,455.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dine Brands Global

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global in the second quarter valued at $45,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Dine Brands Global by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,019 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Dine Brands Global by 57.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,094 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Dine Brands Global by 132.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 929 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Dine Brands Global during the 4th quarter worth $79,000. 90.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dine Brands Global

(Get Free Report)

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, and operates restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, International House of Pancakes (IHOP), Fuzzy's franchise operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dine Brands Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dine Brands Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.