Dollarama (TSE:DOL) PT Raised to C$114.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Dollarama (TSE:DOL – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$113.00 to C$114.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 26.67% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on DOL. Desjardins set a C$93.00 target price on Dollarama and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$102.00 to C$110.00 in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dollarama in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. TD Securities upped their target price on Dollarama from C$94.00 to C$105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Dollarama from C$95.00 to C$105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$100.50.

Shares of TSE DOL opened at C$90.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,477.62, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$96.98 and a 200-day moving average price of C$91.16. The stock has a market capitalization of C$25.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.63. Dollarama has a 1 year low of C$74.36 and a 1 year high of C$101.81.

Dollarama (TSE:DOL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 13th. The company reported C$0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.77 by C$0.09. The business had revenue of C$1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.40 billion. Dollarama had a net margin of 16.63% and a return on equity of 516.91%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dollarama will post 4.2449726 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal products. It also sells its products through online store. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

