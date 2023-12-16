Driver Group plc (DRV) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 29th

Driver Group plc (LON:DRV – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, December 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.75 ($0.01) per share on Thursday, April 11th. This represents a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of Driver Group stock opened at GBX 28 ($0.35) on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 24.12 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 27.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59. Driver Group has a twelve month low of GBX 20.50 ($0.26) and a twelve month high of GBX 34 ($0.43). The stock has a market cap of £14.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -560.00 and a beta of 0.89.

About Driver Group

Driver Group plc provides consultancy services to the engineering and construction industries in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers planning/programming, quantum and planning expert, litigation support, commercial advice/management, contract administration, building information modelling, commercial and contract, dispute resolution, delay analysis, expert services, pre-contract, project management, quantity surveying, and training services.

